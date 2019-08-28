TODAY |

Six people charged, $9 million in assets seized in 'significant' Auckland money laundering sting

Six people have been charged over a police investigation into what the describe as "significant money laundering" in Auckland in which around $9 million worth of assets have been seized.

Police say they executed search warrants at addresses in Remuera, East Tamaki Heights, Papatoetoe and Karaka today.

As part of the operation, police have put restraints on three Remuera properties worth more than $7.3 million in total.

At these locations, police say they located a total of $250,000 in cash and have frozen a further total of $727,000 in numerous bank accounts.

Police have also seized a number of luxury European vehicles including a $280,000 Bentley Bentayga, a $120,000 Mercedes GLS, a Porsche Cayenne and a Mercedes C Class.

The six people charged are expected to appear in the Auckland District Court later today on a range of charges.

Police have outlined the charges as follows:

A 38-year-old male faces 22 charges, including 20 counts of money laundering.

A 41-year-old female faces nine charges of money laundering.

A 65-year-old female faces six charges of money laundering and a charge of structuring under the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act.

A 35-year-old male faces three charges of money laundering, two charges relating to attempting to import a Class A and Class B drug and three firearms charges relating to unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

A 36-year-old male faces one charge of money laundering.

A 33-year-old female faces one charge of money laundering.

Police say inquiries are still ongoing and they cannot rule out further arrests as part of the investigation.

Cash seized by Auckland police in Operation Menelaus.
Cash seized by Auckland police in Operation Menelaus. Source: NZ Police.
