Six new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today - all linked to Mt Roskill church

There are six new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

All of the new cases are in the community and linked to the Mt Roskill church group.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General of Health gave the latest update today in his first Covid-19 press conference to be held this week.

All six cases have epidemiological links back to existing cases and they link back to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship church.

Dr Bloomfield says many of those in the fellowship have been tested, but because cases are still emerging within that wider group, all members of the church are being asked to be retested.

He says anyone who has had contact with members of the fellowship should be tested as well, even if they don’t have symptoms.

Four of the new cases are part of a group of 14 that are associated with a new event, that is linked with the church. Dr Bloomfield has called it a series of "bereavement events".

All of the close contacts from those events are now isolating and have been contacted.

Dr Bloomfield has confirmed one of the cases as the student at St Dominic's Catholic college. That student went to school last Friday but left early after starting to feel unwell and any close contacts are being identified.

Testing for the wider school community will be undertaken.

There are now 74 people who are linked to the Auckland community cluster who are in the Auckland quarantine facility, including 58 people who have tested positive including household members.

Four people are in hospitals around the country with Covid-19, two are stable in isolation at North Shore Hospital. Two are in ICU, one at North Shore and one at Waikato.

There are four additional recovered cases.