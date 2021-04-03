TODAY |

Six arrested after bikers, vehicles show 'complete disregard' for motorists in mass Auckland ride

Six people have been arrested and police have issued a number of infringement notices after a mass ride event involving dirt bikes and other vehicles in Auckland.

Police issued a statement tonight saying 10 bikes had been seized or impounded over the incident which prompted "a number of calls".

Police say further action is likely against those involved amid a number of on-going inquiries and CCTV footage to review in relation to today's event.

"These riders showed a complete disregard for other motorists and placed themselves and others at risk," the statement said. 

"We would like to thank the public for their cooperation and patience and we want to reassure the community that we don’t tolerate offending on our roads.

"We will continue to monitor group bike rides and offending on the roads will be investigated and follow-up action taken."

