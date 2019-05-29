TODAY |

'Sir Edmund Hillary would roll in his grave' if he saw current climber congestion on Mount Everest, says top Kiwi mountaineer

Yvonne Tahana
1 NEWS Maori Affairs Reporter
The Nepalese government is considering requiring proof of climbing experience after 11 people have died on Mount Everest so far this climbing season.

New Zealand mountaineer Mark Woodward has climbed Everest 10 times and says there's no regulation for guiding companies and there are guides who don’t have the skills or experience.

Last week Harper summitted Mount Everest for the 10th time, the most by any New Zealander.

"We stepped over three bodies on our ascent, I mean it was a shocker," Mr Woodward told 1 NEWS.

"International pressure on the Nepal authorities would certainly help."

On the other side of the tallest peak in the world, the Tibetan government have capped the number of people that can climb the mountain, limiting it too 300 permits issued per year.

The Tibetan government also require proof of having climbed as high as 8,000 metres before stepping onto the mountain.

However, in Nepal there has been a record number of 400 permits issued this year, costing around $11,000 each.

There's a tricky balance between the revenue that this industry generates and protecting the climber's safety.

"It's just completely wall to wall people, I think Sir Edmund Hillary would roll in his grave if he saw," Mr Woodward says.

