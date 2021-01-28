TODAY |

Siouxsie Wiles, two Christchurch terrorist attack survivors among New Zealander of the Year semi-finalists

Source:  1 NEWS

Microbiologist and Covid-19 expert Siouxsie Wiles is among some familiar faces nominated for New Zealander of the Year 2021.

Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year 2021 candidates.

Joining Wiles as candidates for the top prize this year are Te Karere presenter and Te Reo Māori advocate Scotty Morrison, cancer campaigner Melissa Vining and Christchurch mosque terrorist attack survivors Farid Ahmed and Masjid An-Nur Imam Gamal Fouda.

A total of 10 semi-finalists have been announced for the award, which will be whittled down to three before the gala dinner and awards on March 31.

Click here to see the full list of semi-finalists and learn more about them.

The Young New Zealander of the Year category sees Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick and activist at the forefront of the Ihumātao occupation Pania Newton nominated as semi-finalists.

Last year Jennifer (Te Atamira) Ward-Lealand took out the top prize, with Mike King winning in 2019.

