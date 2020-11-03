TODAY |

Siouxie Wiles says quick detection of second managed isolation Covid-19 case show 'processes are working'

Dr Siouxie Wiles says New Zealand’s processes at the border “are working really well” after the detection of a second Covid-19 case at a Christchurch managed isolation facility. 

The microbiologist says every Kiwi has a part to play to stop a few cases turning into new waves of Covid-19. Source: 1 NEWS

The University of Auckland microbiologist said it wasn’t surprising that a second managed isolation worker, a close contact of the first case at the Sudima hotel, has tested positive because people can be infectious for a few days before showing symptoms. 

Health authorities would now be focussed on finding the close contacts of the second case, Wiles said.

She also praised the managed isolation worker for coming forward after experiencing symptoms of the virus in between routine testing.

“It’s just another example how our processes are working really well, that the people that are working in managed isolation and quarantine and around the borders are being tested regularly.”

The Ministry of Health says they are a close contact of the first health worker who tested positive. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes as the Ministry of Health confirmed the second case this evening.

"Both this case, and the one reported on Monday, came into contact with the international mariners in the course of their duties, including some of the 31 mariners who have tested positive to Covid-19 and who remain in quarantine," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

"The person is now in isolation at home and transfer is being arranged to a managed isolation facility.

"The initial assessment is that there are only two close contacts of this current case, both household contacts, both are now being tested and both are in isolation at home."

Public health expert Nick Wilson is now calling for a review of the border system to find out how the first case contracted the virus. He told RNZ this morning the situation should be seen as system failures.

But, Wiles said it was “extraordinary” that there were so few cases despite the thousands returning to New Zealand from overseas. 

She said no system was ever 100 per cent foolproof, either. 

The cases looked to be quite isolated, and other measures like contact tracing were in place so the country could avoid another lockdown, she said.

“It’s not a wave, yet, it’s just a series of cases.”

Wiles said all Kiwis - not just the Government - had a role to play in keeping the virus from spreading. She said everyday New Zealanders should continue maintaining good hand hygiene, get tested if they experience symptoms, wear masks on public transport and keep up contact tracing. 

She pointed to the "Swiss cheese" model.

“Every protection we have has holes in it, and it’s our job to layer those slices of cheese up so things can’t get through the holes.”

