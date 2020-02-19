TODAY |

Simon Bridges doesn't rule out scrapping Labour's minimum wage increase if National gets in Government

Source:  1 NEWS

Simon Bridges hasn’t ruled out scrapping Labour’s minimum wage increase if National become Government.  

Your playlist will load after this ad

The current Government plans to increase the minimum wage to $20 in April 2021. Source: 1 NEWS

The current Labour Government plans to increase New Zealand’s minimum wage to $20 in April 2021.

National MP Paul Goldsmith yesterday revealed the party might not raise it any further.

Appearing on TVNZ 1's Breakfast today Simon Bridges talked about National’s economic policies, and didn’t rule out scrapping the increase.

Mr Bridges says he’s concerned about the effect the minimum wage increase would have on small businesses.

“In our economic plan one of those five things, I talked about tax relief, regulatory relief, infrastructure, one of them is small businesses,” he says.

“If we are going to do anything on the minimum wage we will announce it then and actually that’s not going to be too long away.

“I’m not suggesting it's easy right. But what Paul [Goldsmith] was saying, and I go along with is we’ve got a situation.”

Small businesses, Mr Bridges says, can’t cope with the speed and amount the minimum wage has risen.

“If you think about that struggle that also includes half a million small businesses and these aren’t fat cats,  we're talking about people who if it's the hair dresser, the painter, they could be earning 50 grand a year so the problem there is under this Government their tax and costs have gone up, their revenue hasn’t particularly, this is very bad for New Zealand," he said.

“We put it up every year but it's going up now by really significant increments and my simple point is small businesses can’t cope with that.”

New Zealand
Economy
Politics
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:21
Devastation as body of three-year-old boy found in Cairns daycare minivan
2
'He's hiding away' - beaten Flaxmere boy's dad flees after receiving threats
3
Elton John postpones final Auckland concerts until 2021 after illness
4
Simon Bridges doesn't rule out scrapping Labour's minimum wage increase if National gets in Government
5
Delays for Auckland commuters after death on line in South Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'False hope' - couples warned to be wary of IVF success rates after new study
01:25

Wuhan evacuees set to leave Whangaparaoa quarantine as coronavirus cruise ship passengers prepare to return home
01:44

Cambridge girl's unique bone collection includes festive cow skeleton, other macabre recreations

04:24

Kind Kiwis help supply Auckland man delivering water to drought-stricken neighbours