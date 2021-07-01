TODAY |

'Shunter train' plunges into Picton harbour; ferries suspended

1 NEWS

Interislander ferries have been suspended after a shunter locomotive and railway wagon plunged into Picton Harbour on Wednesday afternoon. 

“KiwiRail is dealing with an incident in which a remote-controlled shunt locomotive, used in marshalling yards, and a railway wagon have this afternoon fallen into the harbour in Waitohi Picton," a KiwiRail spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

"KiwiRail has begun an investigation and has temporarily suspended its Interislander services."

Police told 1 NEWS they were alerted to the incident at 3.30pm that a train had gone into the sea.

They said they had since been advised by KiwiRail that it was a "remote-controlled shunter train" with no one on board and that police were not required.

No one was injured but a linkspan - a ramp between the land and a vessel - was damaged in the incident. 

The wagon was not being loaded onto a ship at the time. 

"KiwiRail is working with other agencies on safely managing the situation, and recovery of the wagon and locomotive."

The harbourmaster has since closed the port.

