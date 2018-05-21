Should tobacco-style warnings be placed on alcohol sold in New Zealand?

Campaigners for tobacco-style warning labels on alcohol say new research shows the failings of the current system.

A study of more than 60 drinks for sale in New Zealand found most of the warnings were small and less than a fifth warned about drink driving.

"There was no safe drinking guidelines, no mentions of long term health consequences, some pregnancy warnings, and very low uptake of drink driving warnings as well," says lead-researcher Tessa Gray.

The research was conducted by a group of fourth-year medical students from the University of Otago, Wellington and published in the international journal Drug and Alcohol Review.

They found striking variations and inconsistencies between the health warning messages displayed on different alcoholic beverages.

Countries like the US, China, France and Germany all have mandatory labels for alcohol. In New Zealand, the warnings are voluntary but Alcohol Healthwatch says the system is not working.

"It's been abysmal.. it's resulted in labels that are misinterpreted by consumers, and consumers have the right to know that information," says director Nicki Jackson.

She wants more prominent labels like on tobacco products.

The Ministry of Health says one in five New Zealanders who drink alcohol have a potentially hazardous drinking pattern.

However, those in the alcohol industry says labelling is not the solution.

"Most people who drink, drink moderately and that's by far the majority of New Zealanders, don't need an alcohol label. We don't need an alcohol label to tell us drinking too much gets us into trouble," says NZ Alcohol Beverages Council director Nick Leggett.