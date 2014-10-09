Shot fired, vehicles damaged during gang-attack at Hawke's Bay property

A gang-related attack at a Hawke's Bay property last night saw five vehicles damaged and a shot fired.
Police say the attack occurred at a Flaxmere home around 10pm.
Two people were assaulted during the incident and received minor injuries.
Five vehicles were also damaged during the incident.
Police also believe a shot was fired by one of the offenders, but nobody was injured as a result.
Police would like to hear from anyone who can provide information on 06 831 0700 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.