Shot fired, vehicles damaged during gang-attack at Hawke's Bay property

A Wellington father says he was denied entry into a baby change room at a mall by a woman who was already using the space.

Tua Fa'avale and his wife Sarah Fa'avale were at Queensgate Mall in Lower Hutt yesterday, looking to buy a car seat when their three-month-old daughter Tahani needed a diaper change.

This seemingly routine chore didn't go as planned however, with Tua reportedly denied access to the room by a mum already in it.

Tahani's mum posted about her husband's experience on Facebook shortly after the incident occurred.

"I am outraged!!! This afternoon Tua and I were at Queensgate. While I was ordering a new car seat for Tahani, Tua took her to the parents' room to change her nappy.

"When he went to enter however, a lady started yelling at him saying; 'um excuse me!!! you can’t go in there, there’s mums in there!'.

"Tua then had to leave to come and find me to change Hani’s nappy as all this time she was sitting in her poos!"

Sarah went on to write that the encounter left her "fuming".

"I just can’t believe some people!!! We are in 2018!!! I am absolutely gobsmacked that in this day and age a new father can’t change his own daughters nappy in a PARENTS Room!????

"I have never been so mad in my life!!!!!!!"