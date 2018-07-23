 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

New Zealand


Shocking new Salvation Army survey finds nearly half of New Zealanders have gone without heating, 37 per cent have skipped a meal as winter costs bite

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Many Kiwis are unable to afford the basics this winter, a Salvation Army survey has revealed.

Salvation Army National Practice manager Jono Bell spoke to TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning.
Source: Breakfast

The Salvation Army's national practice manager Jono Bell spoke to TVNZ 1's Breakfast about the results, taken from a survey of just over 1000 people. 

"The results are really surprising at how widespread people are struggling this winter," Mr Bell said.

"One half of New Zealanders - 50 per cent of New Zealanders - are going without heating at times, just due to the cost; 37 per cent of families are going without, skipping meals. This isn't just isolated to a few people - 10 per cent of beneficiaries - this is a widespread issue for Kiwis."

Mr Bell believes there are multiple issues surrounding the dire results.

"Over winter, there's just more costs, so heating, power costs are definitely a big factor, but of course, housing costs definitely can be attributed, too."

The Salvation Army is launching its winter appeal today in a bid to give support to families struggling over the rising costs in the winter months.

"We're seeing a 15 to 20 per cent around the regions, around the country, this winter compared to the others. Partly, it's to do with the housing affordability, and also fuel prices, increase in fruit and vege costs - things like that. There has been some increases and it might not be significant, but at this time of year, people are then forced to choose."

"At the Salvation Army, we just don't think that's right basic needs - of food, of heating, of warmth - [that] people should have to choose from them."

Related

Politics

Food and Drink

Social Issues

Cost of Living

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:32
1
Joe Ravouvou scored the decisive try to seal NZ's 22-17 win.

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens power their way past Fiji, cement spot in World Cup Sevens final against England

00:30
2
The former NRL flier showed he still has the goods at the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

Watch: Fiji superstar Semi Radradra bumps off All Blacks Sevens' defence for exquisite solo try

00:11
3
Gianni Moscon will play no further part in this year's race after attacking Elie Gesbert.

Watch: The disgraceful punch that saw Team Sky rider booted out of Tour de France

00:14
4
The eldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can be seen grinning from ear to ear in the garden at Clarence House.

What a smile! Adorable new photo of Prince George released to mark fifth birthday

00:32
5
Joe Ravouvou scored the decisive try to seal NZ's 22-17 win.

All Blacks Sevens scrape past Fiji to book spot in Rugby World Cup Sevens final

06:47
Christian Newman and Mark Edwards are new parents to six-week old Francis – born to surrogate Aleisha Hart.

'There’s a stigma attached to it we want abolished' – Kiwi same-sex couple detail three-year surrogacy battle

Christian Newman and Mark Edwards are new parents to six-week old Francis, born to a surrogate, but they say the long legal battle was unjust.


03:43
Salvation Army National Practice manager Jono Bell spoke to TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning.

Shocking new Salvation Army survey finds nearly half of New Zealanders have gone without heating, 37 per cent have skipped a meal as winter costs bite

"The results are really surprising at how widespread people are struggling this winter," said Jono Bell.


03:23
The National leader claimed NZ beneficiary numbers have risen under the Government, and it’s not fair on taxpayers.

Simon Bridges says 'we should expect more' of Kiwis on a benefit, who aren’t sanctioned enough by government

The National leader claims beneficiary numbers have risen under the Government, and it’s not fair on taxpayers.

00:32
Joe Ravouvou scored the decisive try to seal NZ's 22-17 win.

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens power their way past Fiji, cement spot in World Cup Sevens final against England

Keep up to date with our live updates of the final day of the RWC Sevens in San Francisco.

01:52
The Government's waste levy charge could be increased, and a plastic bag ban is being considered.

Conservation Minister signals ban on single-use plastic bags

Eugenie Sage says there will be a consultation document coming out in the near future.