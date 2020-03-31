Shields Up Project calling on Kiwi volunteers to make face masks for health workers

The Shields Up Project is calling on Kiwi volunteers to create face shields for frontline health workers.

Mechanical Engineer Ben King Joined the Breakfast team over Skype this morning.

The Shields Up Project put out a call last week for those who have 3D printers at home.

Now they're widening that call and calling on all Kiwis who have a can do attitude and access to laser cutters or other technoloy that may help.

Mr King said a couple thousand have already been made around the country by volunteers.

"It gives them that extra level of protection and makes them feel more comfortable going to their job everyday during these really difficult times," he said.