Sewage spill at Kawakawa Hospital sparks shellfish warning for area

A sewage spill at Kawakawa Hospital has sparked a warning for people not to collect or eat shellfish from the Kawakawa River area.

The Northland District Health Board says the public are advised not to collect or consume shellfish harvested from the Kawakawa River/lower Waikare area until further notice.

This includes areas upstream of Okiato Pt, including the lower reaches of the Waikere inlet west of Marriott Island and Waikino creek.

The DHB  says the warning has been issued following a sewage spill at Kawakawa Hospital.

The affected area begins north of Hokianga Harbour and extends down to Pouto in Kaipara.
Source: 1 NEWS
