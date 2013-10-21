Severe winds lift roofs, cut power across in Dunedin

Dunedin has been battered by strong winds today with roofs lifted and powerlines blown down.

Wind Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement issued at 7.30pm Aurora Engery says some parts of the city have lost power.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS they have been called to "quite a number of weather-related callouts" this afternoon in Dunedin.

The majority of callouts involved roofs lifting and powerlines being blown down.

"We urge people to keep safe around electricity and securely fix trampolines, outdoor furniture and other heavy items to the ground," it said in a statement.

While winds have eased over Southland and Clutha, MetService says severe gales are forecast for exposed parts of the South Island and lower North Island tonight.