Severe thunderstorm watches for North Island as heavy rain slams Auckland

MetService is warning people in the upper North Island to check weather forecasts after severe thunderstorm watches were issued.

Very heavy rain was seen in Auckland around noon, while NIWA reported that the clouds were also bringing lightning strikes in some areas.

Red-level severe thunderstorm watches are in place in Northland as far south as Whangarei, while yellow-level watches have been put in place in Auckland, the Coromandel and the west coast beaches as far south as Raglan.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The watches are currently in place until 6am Friday morning and it's warned that the storms could bring wind gusts up to 100km/h, small tornadoes, and heavy rain of 10-20 millimetres per hour.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is advising motorists to "slow down, keep your lights on and maintain a safe following distance".

For a full forecast for your region, see our weather section here.