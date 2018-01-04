 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Severe storm lashes Europe killing at least one person, forcing flight cancellations, cutting power to thousands

share

Source:

Associated Press

A violent storm packing winds up to 100kp/h battered parts of western Europe overnight, derailing trains, toppling trees and halting flights.

Authorities said one person was killed and at least 15 others were injured in France and Switzerland.

Two trucks lie on their sides and block the highway A1 between Oensingen and Niederbipp, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, during heavy winds. The winter storm Burglind has caused damage and traffic disturbances all over Switzerland. (Christian Merz/Keystone via AP)

Two trucks lie on their sides and block the highway A1 between Oensingen and Niederbipp, Switzerland.

Source: Associated Press

The high winds played havoc on transport, derailing trains in Switzerland and Germany and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes across France, Switzerland, Britain and Ireland without power.

Officials said one skier was killed in the French Alps after being hit by a falling tree in Morillon in Haute-Savoie.

Amateur video shows the force of the storm that hit France.
Source: Associated Press

Several people were injured when a train was blown off the tracks near Lenk, a town south of Bern, the Swiss capital, local media reported.

In western Germany, a train derailed near Luenen when it crashed into a tree that had fallen onto the tracks, according to the dpa news agency. No injuries were reported.

Big waves crash over the sea walls in Blackpool northwest England as a storm lashed the UK with violent storm-force winds of up to 100mph, leaving thousands of homes without power and hitting transport links Wednesday Jan. 3, 2018. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Big waves crash over the sea walls in Blackpool northwest England as a storm lashed the UK.

Source: 1 NEWS

The storm forced the cancellation of flights at Zurich and Basel airports and toppled a truck on a Swiss highway.

Thousands of households at Lake Zurich were left without power, and firefighters were called to help with toppled trees blocking streets and flooding due to heavy rain.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Heavy rain has started falling in the Far North this morning.

Heavy rain falling in Northland as wild weather starts to hit

00:18
2
It was a close call on New Year’s Eve for Grant Zhu who had to slam on his breaks to avoid a head on collision.

Near collision as motorist caught driving on wrong side of windy Coromandel road

00:10
3
Tourists lost everything as a tour bus burnt to a crisp in Cromwell yesterday.

Watch: Thick black smoke billows from tour bus as flames render it a skeleton in Otago


4
Police car generic.

Man dies after escaping from rolled car only to be struck by another vehicle

00:16
5
Severe thunderstorms have been forecast for much of the North Island.

Flash flooding turns Palmerston North road into river as wild weather hits

00:18
It was a close call on New Year’s Eve for Grant Zhu who had to slam on his breaks to avoid a head on collision.

Near collision as motorist caught driving on wrong side of windy Coromandel road

"Four people were in the car - if something happened it would have been horrible."

Heavy rain has started falling in the Far North this morning.

Heavy rain falling in Northland as wild weather starts to hit

According to MetService, 7.6mm of rain has fallen in Kaitaia in an hour this morning and it's expected to head south.

00:10
Tourists lost everything as a tour bus burnt to a crisp in Cromwell yesterday.

Watch: Thick black smoke billows from tour bus as flames render it a skeleton in Otago

None of the 48 passengers were injured, but valuables including passports went up in flames.


Police car generic.

Man dies after escaping from rolled car only to be struck by another vehicle

The accident happened in Canterbury, Wednesday night.

00:31
Amateur video shows the force of the storm that hit France.

Watch: Waves crash over sea wall in French city of Saint-Melo, flooding streets

Parts of Europe have been hit by a severe storm, that's killed one, and caused widespread transport disruption, power cuts.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 