Severe gales in Auckland cut power, topple trees

Aucklanders are waking up this morning to severe gales across the region as winds reached more than 100km/h.

Across the city wind has torn trees, seen branches fall onto vehicles, some powerlines are down and travel have been disrupted with debris on roads.

It may be a slow journey for some commuters, with speed limits reduced for the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

"Due to severe wind gusts reduced speed limits and lane reductions are now in place. Extra care is required for all vehicles," Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) advised motorists travelling over the bridge.

"High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists should consider delaying their journey or detour via SH18/SH16 (Western Ring Route)."

In the city's south Waka Kotahi said due to a crash blocking lanes on State Highway 20 Māngere Bridge, motorists should expect delays.

"Avoid the area or delay your journey if possible. Also severe winds in this area," NZTA said.

All Northcote Point ferry services have been cancelled until further notice due to the weather conditions.

A tree fallen on a car in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Since 3am, Fire and Emergency New Zealand have received 80 weather related calls in the greater Auckland region.

A spokesperson told 1 NEWS the call outs were largely in relation to trees down, powerlines down and roofs lifting.

However, firefighters also responded to multiple alarm activations due to the weather.

According to Vector's power outage map, there are unplanned power outages in Point Chevalier, Ōtāhuhu, Farmer Street in Māngere East, Te Atatū, Waitākere, Northpark Manukau, Albany and Whangaparaoa.