Several people injured in multi-vehicle crash south of Christchruch

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash involving a truck and several other vehicles on Main South Road in Bankside, north of Rakaia.

Police said they were called to the crash at 8.50am and several people had "a range of injuries". A rescue helicopter is also in attendance.

The road is closed and motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

NZTA tweeted the crash happened between Breadings Road and Parkins Road.

The road is closed and a detour will be put in place.

