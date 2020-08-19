Seventy NZ Post workers at Auckland processing centre in self-isolation

Seventy day shift staff at NZ Post's Auckland parcel processing centre are in self-isolation after two colleagues tested positive for Covid-19.

Two other staff members are unwell, although no other people have confirmed coronavirus infections.

“Following advice from health officials late last night our 70 people on the processing day shift are now in self-isolation until Saturday 29 August. This is for the remainder of the two week incubation period from when the last infectious staff member was on site, which was Friday 14 August,” said Mark Stewart, NZ Post chief operating officer.

The Highbrook staff are on full pay, with all day shift staff considered close contacts.

“NZ Post has strict safety measures in place under Alert Level 3 and 2. This includes 2 metre physical distancing, mask wearing and hygiene measures at the Auckland Operations Centre and we are very vigilant about following them. This will of course continue to be a priority for us.”