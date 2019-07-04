TODAY |

Seventy-five drivers caught using cellphones at one intersection in two hours

Seventy-five motorists were ticketed for using cellphones while behind the wheel at a central Wellington intersection yesterday, the number leaving police shocked and disappointed.

The infringement notices were issued during the two-hour operation at the intersection of Taranaki Street and Buckle Street between 4.30pm and 6.30pm, police said today.

"It is quite unbelievable and I am shocked by this," said Sergeant Laurence Vautier, Wellington Road Police supervisor. 

Drivers were found to be browsing social media and texting, he said.

Police have issued a reminder for drivers to put their phones down.

"Using a cellphone while driving for any reason is a major distraction. Nothing on your phone is worth risking your life or someone else's life," Sergeant Vautier said.

Three other motorists received infringement notices for driving while not wearing a seatbelt in yesterday's police operation.

"We are at a loss to understand why people aren't wearing their seatbelts," Sergeant Vautier said.

"Seatbelts reduce the risk of death by 60 per cent in the front seat and 44 per cent for back seat passengers - seat belts save lives, it’s that simple."

Police are also reminding motorists to drive to the conditions.

"The risks of driving distracted and without a seatbelt are multiplied by poor driving conditions," Sergeant Vautier said.

"At this time of year roads are slippery and visibility is reduced, drivers must take extra care."

Operations like yesterday's aren't just about enforcement, but "also about having the conversation that dangerous driving just isn’t worth the risk," Sergeant Vautier said.

A driver using a cellphone.
