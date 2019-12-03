TODAY |

Seven Waikato farmers fined over $300,000 for discharging animal effluent in the environment

Source:  1 NEWS

Seven Waikato farms have been fined over discharging animal effluent in the environment.

Source: istock.com

In cases taken by the Waikato Regional Council (WRC), the farming entities have been convicted and fined a total of $303,700 for unlawfully discharging farm animal effluent into the environment.

According to the WRC, the prosecutions all related to pollution events in August and September 2018 and were sentenced by District Court Judges Melanie Harland and Melinda Dickey in the last two weeks.

“These cases reflect the focused approach we are taking to inspecting high-risk dairy farms,” said council investigations manager Patrick Lynch.

“We are urging all farmers to have adequate effluent management infrastructure on their farm that can cope with various weather patterns and other on farm work commitments."

“Unfortunately, these farms have had significant and avoidable unlawful discharges of effluent into the environment. Good infrastructure and vigilant day to day management can prevent this,” Mr Lynch said.

The WRC outlines the convicted parties, the location of their farms, and fines imposed are as follows:

• Alan Robert Worsnop, of Cambridge, fined $56,017.

• Okaeria Farm Limited, of Te Kauwhata, fined $54,000.

• Graze Limited, of Morrinsville, fined $49,875.

• Were Te Kumi Limited, of Te Kūiti, fined $47,250.

• Dean Mark Bertling, of Pipiroa, fined $40,012.

• Jeffery Reginald Gatenby, of Taupiri, fined $31,050.

• Patrick John Clune, of Te Kauwhata, fined $25,500.


New Zealand
Farming
Environment
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Watch: Is this the worst drop in cricketing history? England fielder botches absolute sitter of a catch from Williamson
2
Woman goes to hospital after eating strawberries containing glass bought from Porirua supermarket
3
Wild weather buffeting central and southern New Zealand causing transport disruption
4
Burial clothes scattered after body dug up and removed from Tongan cemetery
5
Eyewitness video shows Turangi building being ravaged by fire
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:30

Watch: Cat executes Superman style dive off Auckland roof to land safely in bushes while firefighters look on
00:33

Wild weather buffeting central and southern New Zealand causing transport disruption

Woman goes to hospital after eating strawberries containing glass bought from Porirua supermarket
00:15

Watch: Is this the worst drop in cricketing history? England fielder botches absolute sitter of a catch from Williamson