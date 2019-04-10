Seven people with measles released from isolation in Hawke's Bay, 21 still confined

Twenty-one people confirmed to have measles remain in isolation in their homes in Hawke's Bay today, after seven were released from confinement.

The news was confirmed by the Hawke's Bay DHB.

It comes after an infant too young to be immunised was hospitalised with the viral infection Friday, prompting health officials to put out an alert to people who visited a Hawke's Bay supermarket and emergency department at times the child was there.



The baby contracted the highly contagious airborne disease while visiting Auckland.



