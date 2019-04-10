TODAY |

Seven people with measles released from isolation in Hawke's Bay, 21 still confined

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Hawke's Bay
Auckland

Twenty-one people confirmed to have measles remain in isolation in their homes in Hawke's Bay today, after seven were released from confinement.

The news was confirmed by the Hawke's Bay DHB.

It comes after an infant too young to be immunised was hospitalised with the viral infection Friday, prompting health officials to put out an alert to people who visited a Hawke's Bay supermarket and emergency department at times the child was there.

The baby contracted the highly contagious airborne disease while visiting Auckland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Schools and health officials are on high alert as children go back to class on Monday with data showing infection is spreading much faster than the last big outbreak. Source: 1 NEWS

In Auckland, there are six confirmed new measles cases each day. 

Measles, mumps and rubella vaccines sitting in a cooler. Source: Associated Press
More From
New Zealand
Health
Hawke's Bay
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
More than 100 recommendations were revealed today by the Law Commission.
No more 50/50 property split in new divorce law recommendations
2
Protestors block Wellington intersection, march to Parliament over Ihumātao housing development
3
Popoali’I who had to give rugby away aged 23 in 2014, is raising money for charity.
Former Highlander attempting to do an hour-long prone hold to raise money for struggling families
4
That’s according to Dunedin surveyor Toby Stoff.
Two streets, two countries, one winner: Was the world's new steepest street wrongly measured?
5
The Silver Ferns defender said now she's back in NZ she hopes to watch the All Blacks play this weekend.
Phoenix Karaka eager to back partner Patrick Tuipulotu's own World Cup bid - 'Hope I'm going to Tokyo!'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:57
Mr Barnes is in New Zealand to educate doctors on how to prescribe the drug, once it becomes legal.

Medicinal cannabis expert to begin teaching Kiwi GPs how to prescribe it this week

Murder charge laid for man accused of stabbing woman, running over two others in South Auckland

Gang members make up almost 40 percent of New Zealand's prison population.

Auckland broker jailed after defrauding clients of $7 million in Ponzi scheme
02:25
Netball NZ CEO Jennie Wyllie said the World Cup win was "just a moment" in the team's story.

Netball NZ boss talks securing Noeline Taurua long-term, the Silver Ferns' legacy and going 'back-to-back in 2023'