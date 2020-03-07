Serious crash on Napier-Taupō road kills one, injures two others

A serious crash late last night on the main Napier-Taupō road killed one person and left two others injured.

Two cars crashed on State Highway 5, between Kawaro Roadway and Turangakumu Road. Source: Google Maps

Two cars crashed on State Highway 5, between Kawaro Roadway and Turangakumu Road, at around 9.20pm, police told 1 NEWS today.

One person died in the crash, with another suffering serious injuries and a third suffering moderate injuries.

Anyone who saw the crash or passed by afterwards is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 105, quoting incident number P041229806.