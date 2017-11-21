 

Serious crash causes traffic headaches on major Auckland CBD road

A serious crash between a scooter and a car has forced the closure of parts of Auckland's Karangahape Rd.

Police car generic.

The crash occured on K Rd between Pitt St and Howe St and westbound lanes on that section are closed. Eastbound lanes remain open.

Further north a broken down truck is blocking the left city-bound lane of State Highway 1 (Northern Motorway) at the end of the Silverdale on-ramp. 

Motorists are warned to avoid the area or expect delays.

Auckland

news

Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated' by 'stupid ignorant comments'

Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated' by 'stupid ignorant comments'

Live Stream Question Time: Grant Robertson to be held to account in Parliament over fuel tax and Kiwibuild

Live Stream Question Time: Grant Robertson to be held to account in Parliament over fuel tax and Kiwibuild


People heard pleading in 911 call as they desperately try and save US skier Bode Miller's daughter from drowning

'God hates the hands that shed his blood' - Queensland anti-abortion protestors accost women outside clinic days after protection legislation passes

'God hates the hands that shed his blood' - Queensland anti-abortion protestors accost women outside clinic days after protection legislation passes

Watch: 'You've got a listening problem' - Winston Peters and Simon Bridges clash over Three Strikes law repeal

Watch: 'You've got a listening problem' - Winston Peters and Simon Bridges clash over Three Strikes law repeal

Rotorua nurse Narrelle Newdick was left shaking and in tears after a car dealer left a racist voice message on her phone calling her a "f***** clever Māori".

