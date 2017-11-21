Serious crash causes traffic headaches on major Auckland CBD road

A serious crash between a scooter and a car has forced the closure of parts of Auckland's Karangahape Rd.

The crash occured on K Rd between Pitt St and Howe St and westbound lanes on that section are closed. Eastbound lanes remain open.

Further north a broken down truck is blocking the left city-bound lane of State Highway 1 (Northern Motorway) at the end of the Silverdale on-ramp.