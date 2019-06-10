Series of Auckland assaults by hockey stick wielding men linked - police

A series of assaults in Auckland by a group of men using a hockey stick as a weapon are believed to be linked, police say.

Police say they are investigating three incidents in the Sandringham and Epsom areas, which occurred on Monday June 3.

The first incident took place shortly after midnight when police say a group of four men approached a man on King George Ave, Epsom.

One of the alleged offenders struck the man with a hockey stick and stole the victim’s mobile phone.

The men then fled in a silver Subaru Legacy station wagon.

Later that day around 1:20pm, a man was approached on Haverstock Road, Sandringham by three males – one of whom was carrying a hockey stick - and assaulted by two of the men, police say.

Around the same time, a man reported to police that a group of males in a silver vehicle approached him on Locarno Avenue, Sandringham, and punched the victim multiple times before leaving in a silver vehicle.

After speaking with all three victims police are satisfied that race was not the motivation behind these incidents.

"We believe the victims were targeted at random and due to the fact that they were isolated and on their own.

"We want to hear from anyone who witnessed any of these incidents or saw a silver Subaru Station wagon in the Sandringham or Epsom areas on June 3rd and came into any contact with its occupants," says Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Franich.