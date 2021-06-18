Serial poacher busted after thousands of pāua shells found in garden

The man was discovered with 95 pāua in his car after being stopped by police who were on patrol in Eastbourne, Lower Hutt.



MPI’s national compliance manager, Steve Ham, says MPI worked with police to establish whether the man had more pāua in his possession.



“This man is well known to us and he’s been in front of courts 11 times on fishery offences.



“The rules are there for a reason – to ensure sustainability of the fishing resources so that everyone can have the opportunity to put kaimoana on the table,” Ham said.



“People who continue to abuse our fisheries will be caught and dealt with accordingly. This should be a reminder to all poachers. They should expect to be stopped and their catch inspected at any time.



“Fishery Officers undertook a search warrant at his house and found the shells. He had been burying some in the garden.