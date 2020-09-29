Seniors SuperGold card to be enhanced under a National Government

National leader Judith Collins has promised to safeguard and enhance the SuperGold card, currently available for senior citizens to receive discounts, if her party is voted in.

Judith Collins. Source: Getty

Collins made the announcement to commemorate International Older Persons Day, saying National was making a "committment to New Zealand Senior citizens".

“National will direct the Office of Seniors to negotiate enhanced SuperGold card discounts for vision, dental and hearing aids.

“As well as our commitment to the SuperGold Card, National’s tax cuts will deliver an extra $1000 for couples receiving the National Super. We will also maintain the Winter Energy Payment."



“The SuperGold card provides discounts for seniors to enjoy restaurants and cafes across the country. Coupled with our tax stimulus, we will encourage people to get out and support the hospitality sector to recover from the economic crisis.

“Labour has dragged their feet on enhancements to the SuperGold card. They haven’t released any policy and have yet to give a firm commitment to retaining the SuperGold card.



Collins hit out at Labour's phasing out of chequebooks, which are still used by many senior citizens.

“Seniors have been hit hard by Covid-19, those living in retirement villages have been cut off from families and friends through multiple lockdowns. National will deliver a stronger and smarter border with our Border Protection Agency, which lessens the likelihood of subsequent lockdowns," Collins said.