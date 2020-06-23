Senior Mongols member arrested in Canterbury after year-long police hunt; military-style semi-automatic seized

A senior Mongols gang member has been arrested in Canterbury today – and a military-style semi-automatic recovered — after being wanted by police for nearly a year.

The Mongols MC patch.

The 27-year-old man was arrested just after 4.30pm at an address in Waipara, where the recently outlawed firearm was also located.

The man first had warrants for his arrest issued last May in Auckland.

Police said he was wanted for serious drug-dealing, firearms and money-laundering allegations relating to Operation Nestegg.

He will appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow facing several charges.

Operation Nestegg focused on Auckland-based Mongols, police said last June.