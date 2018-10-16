TODAY |

Self-driving electric air taxi passenger trials approved for Canterbury

Self-flying air taxis may soon be a thing of the near future when it comes to transportation in Canterbury. 

They’ve teamed up with Zephyr Airworks for the project. Source: 1 NEWS

Wisk, formally known as Zephyr Airworks, has been trialling the all electric, autonomous air taxis since 2017 and announced a partnership with Air New Zealand in 2018. 

The aircraft rises in to the air and lands like a helicopter but flies like a plane and a report from Verge says the company is aiming to eventually have passengers be able to summon the plane through an app. 

According to Wisk's website, the aircraft is powered by 12 independent lift fans which allows the plane to take off from anywhere as it does not need a runway. 

Yesterday, the Government signed a memorandum of understanding with Wisk, supporting a passenger transport trial with the all-electric self driving plane in Canterbury which would be a world first. 

"The Government sees great potential in the development of an innovative unmanned aircraft sector in New Zealand and we are in a prime position to work with globally-leading companies here to safely test and go-to-market," says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods. 

Ms Woods says the Government shares Wisk's vision to create a 'greener, emission-free' alternative mode of transport for New Zealanders to get around. 

