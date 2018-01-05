Section of Aucklands's Northern Motorway near Harbour Bridge closed as sea floods road

Flooding along State Highway 1 on Auckland's North Shore has caused all southbound lanes to be closed, with the NZ Transport advising motorists to expect significant delays.

Flooding has left two lanes blocked on the Northern Motorway, SH1, southbound after Esmonde Rd, Takapuna Source: NZ Transport Agency

The southbound SH1 lanes between Northcote Rd and Onewa Rd, Takapuna, have been blocked by NZTA with a detour via local roads in place.

The flooded stretch of the SH1 passes right beside the Waitemata Harbour, just over the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

NZTA are advising motorists to avoid the area and postpone any non-urgent travel.



It is suggested motorists that do have to travel to Auckland's North Shore from the city use the Western Ring Route - SH18/SH16.