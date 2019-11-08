TODAY |

Second man charged over 2016 death of Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley

A second person has been charged in connection with the violent 2016 death of Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley.

The man pled not guilty to murder, possession of a shotgun and armed assault with intent to rob, and will be tried next year. Source: 1 NEWS

The 27-year-old man was arrested in Auckland last week, and appeared in the Manukau District Court today charged with two counts of assault with intent to rob, and one of aggravated burglary.

He was remanded in custody until February.

They read a family statement outside the High Court today, where a man appeared, charged with her murder. Source: 1 NEWS

In September, another 27-year-old man was charged with Ms Tolley's murder.

Ms Tolley was brutally killed in her Upper Hutt home in December 2016.

Police are still looking for others over her death.

