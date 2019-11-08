Second man charged over 2016 death of Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley

A second person has been charged in connection with the violent 2016 death of Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley.

The 27-year-old man was arrested in Auckland last week, and appeared in the Manukau District Court today charged with two counts of assault with intent to rob, and one of aggravated burglary.

He was remanded in custody until February.

In September, another 27-year-old man was charged with Ms Tolley's murder.

Ms Tolley was brutally killed in her Upper Hutt home in December 2016.

