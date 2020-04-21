Second man to appear in court charged with threatening to kill Simon Bridges

A 23-year-old man was due to appear in court today charged with threatening to kill National Party leader Simon Bridges.

Source: 1 NEWS

He was arrested yesterday in relation to a social media post sent out earlier in the day, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The man was to appear in the Levin District Court.

A second man appeared in the Whakatāne District Court yesterday charged with the same offence.

He has since been released on bail until his next court appearance in May, with multiple conditions.