TODAY |

Second man to appear in court charged with threatening to kill Simon Bridges

Source:  1 NEWS

A 23-year-old man was due to appear in court today charged with threatening to kill National Party leader Simon Bridges.

Source: 1 NEWS

He was arrested yesterday in relation to a social media post sent out earlier in the day, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The man was to appear in the Levin District Court.

A second man appeared in the Whakatāne District Court yesterday charged with the same offence.

He has since been released on bail until his next court appearance in May, with multiple conditions.


New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Manawatu-Wanganui
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:49
Drug-driver abused dying cop for ruining sushi after horror Melbourne crash - 'You've "f***ed my f***ing car'
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm weekends
3
Donald Trump suggests injecting people with disinfectant to fight Covid-19
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
Auckland cop who raped his colleague during work trip to Northland named
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Source of Rosewood Rest Home Covid-19 outbreak which has claimed 10 lives may never be known

More than 200 people to fly home in mercy flight from Samoa to Auckland

Two people charged after firearms, methamphetamine found at home in Tasman

Police Minister bans another gang patch from being worn at Government buidings