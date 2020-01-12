Search set to resume for body of Canterbury kayaker missing since Saturday

A search is expected to resume today for a kayaker who went missing from a Canterbury lake over the weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The kayaker, a 59-year-old man from Christchurch, had paddled out to check fishing nets on Lake Ellesmere when he got into difficulty on Saturday morning, detective Brent Menzies said in a statement yesterday.

read more Search for missing kayaker on Canterbury's Lake Ellesmere suspended

While the man was alone at the time of the incident, police believe he came out of his kayak, and was then pushed away by the prevailing wind.

The kayak was located by search teams on the Kaitorete Spit later that day.

“Unfortunately, due to the amount of time that has passed, we are now searching for a body,” Mr Menzies said.

“While no formal searches were conducted today, we expect to undertake further aerial and water-based searches of the lake.