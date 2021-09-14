Search resumes for missing dad, three children in Waikato

The search for a man and his three young children on the west Waikato Coast will resume today.

Search teams on Tuesday looking for Thomas Philips and his three children.

Locals haven’t given up hope that 34-year-old Thomas Philips from Otorohanga and eight-year-old Jayda Jin, six-year-old Maverick Callum-Philips and five-year-old Ember Philips will be found.

The four were last seen near the small coastal community of Marokopa, west of Te Kuiti, and about two hours drive from Hamilton.

Philips' vehicle was found at the beach in Kiritehere on Saturday.

Poor weather and a lack of cellphone reception have hampered the search.

Ground and air searches will resume on Wednesday from 7am.