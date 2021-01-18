TODAY |

Search resumes after empty kayak found in water near Wellington

Source:  1 NEWS

Authorities are still searching for a person thought missing more than 12 hours after an empty kayak was found near Wellington.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police recovered the kayak yesterday with no one in it. Source: Breakfast

The kayak was found floating in the water at Tarakena Bay at around 3.30pm yesterday, with freshly-caught fish inside.

Police have identified a man thought to be the missing person and are carrying out a wide range of searches for him.

Search parties are checking the Miramar, Eastbourne, Wainuiomata and Wairarapa coastlines on-foot while aerial searches are being carried out by a rescue helicopter and a Royal NZ Air Force helicopter.

The Wellington coastguard and the police launch Lady Elizabeth IV are searching by sea.

Police say the search for the missing kayaker resumed at first light this morning.

Anyone who finds any items of interest in the areas is asked to call police immediately on 111 and quote event number P045173862.

New Zealand
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Two found dead, one arrested as police investigate double homicide in Taranaki
2
Puhoi Pub renames its under-fire bullock horns after racism outcry
3
Capsize! Dean Barker's American Magic suffer horror crash after going airborne chasing first Prada Cup win
4
Australia investigating Pfizer jab side effects as Norway reports 13 dead after vaccination
5
Uncertainty for American Magic as capsize leaves massive hole in America's Cup boat
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Multiple Auckland state highways to be closed overnight this week

Customs issues first warning to traveller over lack of pre-departure Covid-19 test

Auckland man 'traumatised' by mistaken arrest - 'I told them my son was in the car'

Puppy stolen from outside Christchurch dairy returned home