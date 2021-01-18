Search resumes after empty kayak found in water near Wellington

Authorities are still searching for a person thought missing more than 12 hours after an empty kayak was found near Wellington.

The kayak was found floating in the water at Tarakena Bay at around 3.30pm yesterday, with freshly-caught fish inside.

Police have identified a man thought to be the missing person and are carrying out a wide range of searches for him.

Search parties are checking the Miramar, Eastbourne, Wainuiomata and Wairarapa coastlines on-foot while aerial searches are being carried out by a rescue helicopter and a Royal NZ Air Force helicopter.

The Wellington coastguard and the police launch Lady Elizabeth IV are searching by sea.

Police say the search for the missing kayaker resumed at first light this morning.