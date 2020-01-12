TODAY |

Search for missing kayaker on Canterbury's Lake Ellesmere suspended

Source:  1 NEWS

The search for a man who went missing after a kayaking trip on Lake Ellesmere in Canterbury won't resume today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man’s kayak was found, but not him, and he’s now been missing for more than 24 hours. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the decision was made after an assessment of the circumstances and the search effort over the past two days. 

The man's kayak has been found, but he is yet to be located.

READ MORE
Search underway for kayaker missing at Lake Ellesmere/Te Waihora

A further search will be conducted tomorrow, supported by Coastguard volunteers and a helicopter.

Police said the man was reported overdue about midday Saturday which saw emergency services launch a search effort.


New Zealand
Accidents
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:39
NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley heaps praise on Steven Adams - 'Could take you to a championship'
2
Two people dead in shooting near Masterton
3
Revealed: Meet nine of the men vying for The Bachelorette NZ's heart
4
Petition to Jacinda Ardern calls for koalas to be introduced to NZ as Australia's bushfires rage on
5
Cigarette packs hit nearly $40 each as NZ rings in new year with new tax hike
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:18

South Auckland opera singers pursuing their dreams at major London conservatoire
01:56

E-scooters ending up in Wellington Harbour 'toxic to the environment', DOC says
00:28

New climate change educational package to be introduced to schools across New Zealand
01:54

Hardy Kiwis build cosy green camper for two-week trek across Antarctica