Search for missing kayaker on Canterbury's Lake Ellesmere suspended

The search for a man who went missing after a kayaking trip on Lake Ellesmere in Canterbury won't resume today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police say the decision was made after an assessment of the circumstances and the search effort over the past two days.

The man's kayak has been found, but he is yet to be located.

READ MORE Search underway for kayaker missing at Lake Ellesmere/Te Waihora

A further search will be conducted tomorrow, supported by Coastguard volunteers and a helicopter.

Police said the man was reported overdue about midday Saturday which saw emergency services launch a search effort.