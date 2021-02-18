Search continues for yacht carrying two people that sent mayday call last night

A search and rescue operation continues off the Coromandel coast this morning after a mayday call last night from a sinking yacht carrying two people.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Navy’s vessel HMNZS Te Kaha is still out searching around Great Mercury Island this morning.

There continues to be “serious concerns” for those on board, Maritime New Zealand’s Tracy Brickles said.

A distress call was received through maritime radio at about 6.30pm yesterday, showing the boat’s location near Waiheke.

The Coastguard boat sent last night is no longer out due to poor weather conditions. Two rescue helicopters have also been recalled for now.

They spent around two hours on the water last night around the Coromandel area.

An initial search of the area failed to locate the yacht and search and rescue agencies believe the yacht may have given an incorrect location.

Brinkles said based on the location of the radio site which received the call and the location of a nearby cargo vessel the yacht was trying to contact, it was now believed the yacht was potentially east of the Coromandel.

No decision has been made yet on when the helicopters and coastguard can re-join the search.