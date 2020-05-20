TODAY |

Search continues today for trampers missing in Kahurangi National Park for over a week

Source:  1 NEWS

A search is continuing this morning for two trampers who have been missing in the Tasman region for over a week.

Jess O’Connor and Dion Reynolds have not been seen for a week and a half. Source: 1 NEWS

Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds, both 23, left for the Kahurangi National Park on May 9 but haven't returned. 

Police say it's understood the pair entered by way of the Anatori River car park.

Five teams made up of Golden Bay, Motueka and Nelson LandSAR volunteers, as well as police staff, will be searching the Anatori River area today.

A specialist search dog from Blenheim is also helping teams with the search.

Police are asking for anyone who has been around the Anatori, Webb, Kokopu, Independent and Fraser rivers since May 8 and who may have seen the pair to get in touch.

Ms O'Connor's father, Mark O'Connor, told 1 NEWS they are hopeful for the pair's safe return.

Police searched the area yesterday but had no luck. 

