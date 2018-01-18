Search continues for missing Hamilton man

The search for a Hamilton man who has been missing for six days will continue this morning.

Raymond Stirling, 84, went missing in the Halcione Close area around 7pm on Monday night and was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon.

A LandSAR team of 30 police officers and volunteers searched every property within 1km of his last known location in the Flagstaff area.

Today that search is expanding to surrounding suburbs and the Hamilton Police boat will begin searching the Waikato River.

Family members have also searched areas he had previously been to in Huntly and Ngaruawahia.

Mr Stirling is known to wave down passing motorists for a ride, and police are asking anyone who may have given him a ride or been waved at by him to contact them immediately.

Mr Stirling's attire has not been confirmed, but it is possible he was wearing blue track pants and white/red sneakers.

He also suffers from dementia.