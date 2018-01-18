 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Search continues for missing Hamilton man

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The search for a Hamilton man who has been missing for six days will continue this morning.

Raymond Stirling's family are desperate to find him.
Source: 1 NEWS

Raymond Stirling, 84, went missing in the Halcione Close area around 7pm on Monday night and was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon.

A LandSAR team of 30 police officers and volunteers searched every property within 1km of his last known location in the Flagstaff area.

Today that search is expanding to surrounding suburbs and the Hamilton Police boat will begin searching the Waikato River.

Family members have also searched areas he had previously been to in Huntly and Ngaruawahia.

Mr Stirling is known to wave down passing motorists for a ride, and police are asking anyone who may have given him a ride or been waved at by him to contact them immediately.

Mr Stirling's attire has not been confirmed, but it is possible he was wearing blue track pants and white/red sneakers.

He also suffers from dementia.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Stirling should call 111 immediately.

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Rotweiler puppy, Rosko, was found by Police after being stolen outside his owner's North Shore residence.

Rosko the missing rottweiler puppy found by Police


00:33
2
The reporter wanted to talk about Adams' finger roll but the Kiwi wouldn't budge.

Watch: Humble Steven Adams uses classic Kiwi quirkiness to avoid bragging about himself

3
Malaysia Airlines (File picture).

Fear onboard as Malaysian Airlines flight 'like hell' diverted to Alice Springs after 'violent shaking'

4

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West name their baby girl after days of struggling to find a name

5

Four children rescued from sweltering cars as temperatures reach over 40C in Victoria, Australia

02:06
Raymond Stirling's family are desperate to find him.

Search continues for missing Hamilton man

Raymond Stirling, 84, was last seen on January 15.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West name their baby girl after days of struggling to find a name

The couple haven't divulged the reason behind the name yet.

00:14
The little guy was curious to see who these visitors to Antarctic were.

Watch: Cheeky Antarctic penguin jumps aboard researchers boat

The researchers are part of a team working at Casey research station, a permanent outpost run by the Australian Antarctic Division.

Police car generic.

Car ploughs into Panmure party leaving one person critical, another in serious condition

Police are continuing their enquiries this morning, after the driver fled the scene.

02:01
If you think you've been scratching more of often from bug bites this summer, you'd be right.

'They like it humid' - Warning for pet owners over one of the worst flea seasons in years

Current hot, muggy, wet weather are the perfect breeding ground conditions for all manner of creepy crawlies.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 