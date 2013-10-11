Search and rescue mission underway on Stewart Island

A search operation is underway for a 74-year-old man who failed to return from a hunting trip on Stewart Island.

The missing man was last seen around 6:00pm last night when he went out for a hunt, but failed to return.



The group of four who he was hunting with activated their Personal Locator Beacon's around 9am this morning and the Rescue Coordiation Centre New Zealand notified police.

The search area is in the vicinity of Port Adventure.