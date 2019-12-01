Schools to get $700 a student to fix run down buildings, Jacinda Ardern announces

Schools are set to get almost $700-a-student to fix run-down buildings and equipment after the Government announced a $400 million fast-tracked infrastructure package.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Schools can expect to get between $50,000 and $400,000 to improve the condition of their property, the Prime Minister said today.

"This package is a real shot in the arm for our schools, giving them the opportunity to fix roofs, windows and walls to provide modern, comfortable classrooms that are great for kids to learn in," Jacinda Ardern said.

She had heard "horror stories about kids learning in damp, mouldy classrooms".

"I’m proud that students and teachers will be the first to benefit from our infrastructure upgrade."

The Government revealed yesterday it is fast-tracking infrastructure packages, with today's one-off school property investment the first to be announced.

The rest will be announced on December 11.

Government announce plan to fast-track infrastructure package

Each school will get $693 per student, with state schools built prior to 2015 eligible - a total of around 2,050 schools.

They would get at least $50,000 no matter their roll size, and up to $400,000. The total package will cost $396 million.

Special schools will get a flat rate of $200,000 while integrated and partnership schools are excluded.

The work will be carried out over the next two years.

Schools can use the funding for classroom upgrades, roofing, drainage, heating and outdoor courts.

Ms Ardern said it was the biggest school maintenance funding boost in at least 25 years, with the majority of school buildings being more than 40 years old.

Yesterday's infrastructure fast-tracking signalled additional borrowing, with Finance Minister Grant Robertson saying it was now "time to invest".

He said it comes as interest rates sit at 1.3 per cent for 10 years.

Budget 2019 saw a 10-year School Property Programme announced in addition to the first wave of new school buildings.

While $913.3 million was set aside "to better plan" for school growth over the next decade.