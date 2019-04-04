TODAY |

School in lockdown, residents asked to stay indoors as police operation unfolds in Whakatāne

A Tāneatua school is in lockdown and residents in the area are being asked to stay indoors as police carry out an operation. 

Police told 1 NEWS they are in the Tāneatua area in Whakatāne making inquiries into locating a person of interest.

Tāneatua School has gone into lockdown and police are urging residents in the area to stay indoors, and call 111 if they see anything suspicious.

Armed offenders squad and police dogs are in the area, and police are using an Eagle helicopter.

A cordon has been put in place and motorists should expect delays.

Source: 1 NEWS
