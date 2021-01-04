Scene examination complete for gang-related Kaiapoi double shooting

Canterbury police have now completed the scene examination into a double shooting in Kaiapoi.

Aldersgate Street was cordoned off early on Monday morning, after two men with gang connections were shot.

1 NEWS filmed blood splatter on the backstep of one property, that also had a broken window.

One man with bullet wounds to his torso and arm remains in Christchurch Hospital in a stable condition.

A police spokesperson said his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The second man was shot in the arm, and was released from hospital into police custody on Wednesday.

Three people appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday, facing a raft of charges including unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition.

Police would not say what relationship those charged have to those who have been shot.