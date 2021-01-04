TODAY |

Scene examination complete for gang-related Kaiapoi double shooting

Ryan Boswell, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Canterbury police have now completed the scene examination into a double shooting in Kaiapoi.

Aldersgate Street was cordoned off early on Monday morning, after two men with gang connections were shot.

1 NEWS filmed blood splatter on the backstep of one property, that also had a broken window.

One man with bullet wounds to his torso and arm remains in Christchurch Hospital in a stable condition.

One of the men injured in Kaiapoi double shooting in custody after being released from hospital

A police spokesperson said his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The second man was shot in the arm, and was released from hospital into police custody on Wednesday.

'A joke' - Criminologist scorns plan to quash gang warfare after Kaiapoi double shooting

Three people appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday, facing a raft of charges including unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition.

Police would not say what relationship those charged have to those who have been shot.

The investigation is continuing.

