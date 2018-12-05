TODAY |

Scam alert: Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells' face used to promote Bitcoin con

Source:  1 NEWS

TVNZ presenters are again being used by scam artists to try con Kiwis out of pocket.

Source: Seven Sharp

A scam website posing as New Zealand Herald and 1 NEWS is this time using Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells to promote Bitcoin.

The fake websites have stories on Wells talking about ways for New Zealanders to become millionaires in one to two months. This is not true.

Europe correspondent Daniel Faitaua has also come forward saying he has never invested in Bitcoin and that any website saying otherwise is perpetuating a scam.

He urged people not to hand over money or personal information. 

A number of websites have published fabricated articles promoting an interview that never happened, he said. Source: Breakfast

Hayley Holt, who now presents 1 NEWS' 6pm sports, has also been targeted with her face used in similar scams.

The Breakfast host says a scam website is spreading false news about her career trajectory. Source: Breakfast

