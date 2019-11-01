Safety around fireworks stressed in lead-up to Guy Fawkes

Fireworks go on sale tomorrow and in the lead up to Guy Fawkes, safety has been stressed by the experts.

Todd O’Donoghue from Fire and Emergency New Zealand told TVNZ1's Breakfast there are particular guidelines Kiwis need to follow.

"The key thing is, if people are using fireworks at home, that they are following the manufacturers instructions.

"We recommend they read through those carefully with a torch, obviously, not using an open flame to see them," he said.

"Lighting fireworks in clear open areas, well away from anything that could catch fire and keep unused fireworks still in the box or bag and get them out one at a time and light them."

Mr O’Donoghue said adults should be the ones lighting or supervising the lighting of fireworks and should always have a hose or bucket of water on hand.

He said Fire and Emergency attend just over 200 calls a year related to fireworks and most occur in the November period.

"I hate to say it but in a lot of those cases it is people up to mischief."