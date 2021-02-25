SAFE repeats call for greyhound racing ban after another doping case

Animal rights organisation SAFE is once again calling for greyhound racing to be banned in light of news of a fourth doping case.

Five greyhounds racing each other (file picture). Source: istock.com

Yesterday, the Racing Integrity Unit (RIU) released a judgement outlining the charging of Brian Leslie Goldsack, a licensed trainer.

Goldsack was fined $3000, but wasn’t disqualified, after his dog Light Cruiser was found to have been given diclofenac. The medication, which is dangerous to animals who ingest it, is used to alleviate pain, swelling and inflammation.

The judgement also noted Goldsack chose not to make any submissions as to penalty.

“That was because after delivering the liability finding we asked Mr Goldsack to remain and present his submissions as to penalty as he was entitled to do.

“But he did not take up that opportunity, instead abruptly departing with a flurry of derogatory, abusive, and obscene outbursts directed at the Committee,” the judgement said.

SAFE spokesperson Jessica Chambers said this case showed that until the Government banned greyhound racing, “dogs will continue to suffer”.

"It’s no surprise the public has little trust in the greyhound racing industry," she said.

“If owners/trainers are abusing RIU officials, we can only imagine how the dogs are treated.”

Chambers wanted the Government to immediately suspend greyhound racing until an independent review was completed.