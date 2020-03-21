TODAY |

Ryman Healthcare closing doors to visitors to protect elderly from coronavirus spread

Source:  1 NEWS

Ryman Healthcare are shutting doors of their retirement villages, with the Government's recommendation that those aged 70 and over stay home to avoid the risk of contracting coronavirus.

It comes as an alert system for Covid-19 response has been put in place for all of New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

From 5pm today, visiting will be off limits to all care and serviced apartment residents, with the exception coming in the form of families of those in palliative care.

Those visitors will be required to wear face masks, as well as follow strict hygiene protocols.

Ryman Healthcare's residences have had no confirmed cases of coronavirus in either New Zealand or Australia, caring for over 11,000 residents across both countries.

"The Government's message is clear: We all need to distance ourselves from others to stop the spread of Covid-19," Ryman Healthcare said in a statement.

"We understand this may cause a degree of distress for residents and families.

"There is no getting away from this. But we think it is critical that we do it now while we have the chance."

New Zealand have 52 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, with the Ministry of Health to update the current situation at 1pm today.

