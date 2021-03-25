Running of Gloriavale to be reviewed by Public Trust for next 18 months

The running of the religious community of Gloriavale on the West Coast will be reviewed by the Public Trust for the next 18 months.

The move follows a judicial settlement conference in Greymouth between the Christian Community Charitable Trust, which runs Gloriavale, and former resident John Ready and another person, whose identity is suppressed, who filed the civil proceedings in the High Court.

The complainants had sought the removal of some of the leaders who govern the West Coast commune.