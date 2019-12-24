Rundown machinery to blame for ice shortage across Auckland

One of the leading suppliers of ice in Auckland says rundown machinery is to blame for the ice shortage which started earlier this year.

Ice Cubes Source: Supplied

New Ice Company, formerly known as Coolit ICE, says the need to pay back creditors after changing ownership meant repairs and reconditioning to ice machines was foregone.

The company is the largest ice plant in New Zealand and produces tube ice, mainly used for chilling drinks, and salt ice which is used for bait.

Director Henri Habraken says the company has been dealing with a shortage since Labour Weekend at the end of October, which usually marks the beginning of a busy summer for suppliers.

Stock is usually built up for ice companies during the off season in Winter in preparation for the spike in demand over the hotter months.

Mr Habraken says they have been working on repairs since taking over the business in November and plan to be fully operational by New Year's Eve.

New Ice Company provides stock for most supermarkets and petrol stations around the North Island.