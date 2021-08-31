What are the rules at Alert Level 3?

New Zealanders living outside Auckland and Northland are waking up for their first morning at Covid-19 Alert Level 3, after a fortnight at Level 4.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Northlanders will move down on Thursday night, should wastewater testing be clear, while Auckland remains in full lockdown until September 14, at the earliest.

For those it applies too, here's what life in Level 3 looks like:

You must still work from home. Businesses that require close physical contact cannot open.

You must exercise and shop locally.

You legally must stay within your household bubble whenever you are not at work or school. If you need to, you can expand it to bring in close family, isolated people or caregivers.

Cafes, restaurants and takeaways can open at Alert Level 3, but only for contactless pick-up, delivery or drive through.

Source: 1 NEWS

Schools are closed, except for children of essential workers.

A maximum of 10 people can attend weddings, funeral and tangihanga.